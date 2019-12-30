SIGNING OFF: A final farewell from Jim Morris

Jim Morris said a final farewell to WABI on Monday after 25 years. He has been a mentor, a friend, and so much more to all of us. Jim has lit up our newsroom with his great jokes and charm. WABI will never be the same without Jim! He will be sorely missed. Happy Retirement!

Watch this tribute as we honor Jim's time here at TV5.

Jim's final message to all.

“I'll be signing off now.

I won't be doing that Tuesday because we have a football game or the day after because I’ll be retired.

It doesn't seem like it's been 25 years since General Manager Mike Young and News Director Don Colson convinced me to come to work here. They saw something that, perhaps, I didn't. It was the best professional move I ever made. Thanks to them for that and thanks to current General Manager, Kim Lee for trusting me to continue to lead this news team.

This thing we do here, this gathering, assembling, and delivery of news is like a marathon with no real finish line.

For individuals it is finite, there comes a day when you no longer grab the baton and jump on the track but the mission, the process goes on and on and on.

Jon Small is taking over as News Director, Catherine Pegram is stepping up as Assistant News Director.

Brian Sullivan will eventually be here on the 5 p.m. desk, sharing it with my friend and work partner Emily Tadlock.

I've been blessed to work for, and with, the best group of people I’ve ever been associated with, so many outstanding, dedicated and interesting people. Chief Photographer Mark Rediker comes to mind.

I don't have a half-hour to mention them all by name, but I would like to acknowledge Brett Warstler in the director's booth and Chantelle Haltizer in the producer's chair. They're both in my ear. Chantelle and Producer Allison Arbo have been there a lot through the years. It will be strange not seeing and hearing them daily.

Chantelle was initially scheduled to have Monday off to spend with family. When she found out this was my last newscast, she changed her plans. That’s the type of work-family we have here.

Now, I’ll have more time for my other family. The one that's put up with the pace, the strange hours and the stresses of this profession for so many years -a support system that everyone should be so lucky to have.

I believe I’ve anchored somewhere around 8 to 9,000 newscasts.

I won't be doing that any more. I’ll find other outlets for my energy at a different pace most likely.

I like the people I work for, I like the people I work with and I still like the job. It's nice to leave while still feeling that way.

Most of all, it's been a privilege being picked to provide you with news through the years. I can't thank you enough for choosing us, trusting us, for inviting us into your homes and your lives.

I wish you well.”