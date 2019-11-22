A fifth grade class in Brewer helps raise money for local food pantry

A fifth grade class at Brewer Community School has raised more than $1,200 for turkeys.

The donation will help the Brewer Area Food Pantry food dozens of families this Thanksgiving.

Dennis McGrath's class has been collecting money for years now and is always a huge contributor.

"This has been kind of ingrained in these kids since Kindergarten. That help when you can, help if you can. And it's been pretty amazing to see what these kids have been able to do over the years," said McGrath.

"Both the Brewer Community School and the High School combined are probably our number two donors and supporters in the Brewer Community for the Brewer Area Food Pantry. Every year each of the schools does a couple of food drives and every year Mr. McGrath's fifth grade class does a huge turkey donation," said Rich Romero from the pantry.

Since 2009, McGrath's classes have raised more than $11,000.