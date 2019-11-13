Dump truck drops off load of food at Brewer food pantry

A dump truck dropped off a load of food and supplies at the OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry Wednesday afternoon.

This is the seventh straight year local contractor Nickerson and O'Day have made this special delivery.

The donated items will be distributed to families in need this holiday season.

"There's an incredible amount of food insecurity here in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, particularly with families. So what we've targeted are the kind of long term goods and dry goods that we know that families can use. High in carbs, toiletries, things like that, which they know families, especially with kids can use," said Nickerson & O’Day President & CEO, Karl Ward.

If you'd like to donate to the food pantry, you can stop by or call 605-1208.