A downtown Bangor business is giving creative locals a unique canvas

A downtown Bangor business has come up with a unique way to display others creativity.

The Willie Wags owner Jamie Clark has a new way for people to see local artists work by donating one of their window banks to be their canvas.

They'll be featuring a new artist's work every two months for the next year.

Clark says there's no age limit, and each selected artist will receive a stipend to use on materials.

They'll be looking for eye-catching ideas, and the only requirement is to love art, have an innovative vision, and love The Willie Wags.

She says it's a way to give back to the artists in the community..