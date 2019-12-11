A donation was made to the Good Shepherd Food Bank Wednesday

Hunger is a real problem for many Mainers.

The Maine Credit Unions' ending hunger walking and awareness tour made a stop in Hampden Wednesday.

The Bangor Chapter of Credit Unions spent Wednesday morning volunteering at the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The Maine Credit Union League donated money to the Food Bank too.

"Access to nutritious meals is always problematic. So organizations like Good Shepherd, local food pantries really bridge that barrier for people which is why our Credit Union Network does so much to raise money and give back to those organizations," said Jen Burke of the Maine Credit Unions League.

To learn more, or if you'd like to donate, you can go to mainecreditunions.org.

