A division wide kettle blitz takes place Thursday

The Salvation Army is lagging behind their donation goals for the year.

With Thanksgiving occurring late, there has been less time to collect donations.

Most of the money collected now heats houses in January and supports Soup Kitchens and Food Pantries.

Eighty-two cents of every dollar reaches your local community.

"One of the biggest things people can do in addition to putting money in the kettle is to volunteer some of their time. Many of our locations around Maine are having a really hard time raising money because they don't have a physical person to stand at a kettle. It's not something that anybody has to do for six hours at a time but if people can give a few hours. Stand with a Girl Scouts Troop or a Youth Group or a club at school, it really helps us," said Captain Rebecca Kirk of the Salvation Army in Bangor.

A division-wide kettle blitz day is Thursday and you can now make a digital donation.

Visit nne.salvationarmy.org for more information.