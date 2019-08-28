A dedication ceremony held in Brewer today

A new place in brewer to honor those we've lost to addiction.

The Bangor Area Recovery Network, or the BARN, held a ceremony this afternoon.

A memorial garden and plaque were dedicated at the barn.

They invite everyone to visit the garden...

"Everything that we do here is free, open all the time. Anybody can walk in, they don't have to give their name, there's no insurance requirement, there's nothing. You can just come and sit and see that you're not alone. See that there are other people who have been where you are who thought they'd never get better. They have and now they're living these wonderful lives they never expected and it's a true inspiration." Says Amy Clark, Board Chair, BARN.

If you'd like to purchase a plaque, or to learn more about the recovery network.

Stop in or call the barn at 207-561-9444.