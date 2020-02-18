A community mourns the loss of sisters to a deadly car crash

A community still in mourning took time to remember the lives of two young sisters lost in a car crash in Clinton over a week ago.

A celebration of life was held for 12-year-old Ashlin and 14-year-old Emily Baker at Lawrence High School in Fairfield Tuesday.

The sisters were killed in a crash that also claimed the life of their classmate Thomas Porfirio in Clinton.

Ashlin's love of animals and Emily's compassion were just some of the memories shared about the girls.

Many tears and laughs were also shared among those sitting in the full auditorium.

Their uncle spoke about the two saying, "They were very happy girls. They both loved each other and they loved their family and as he said earlier, they truly loved their friends as well."

Police continue to investigate the crash that also injured another passenger and the 16-year-old driver.

That driver, they say, was without a license or a permit.