A church in Bangor is holding a fundraiser this Sunday

An iconic church in Downtown Bangor is holding a spaghetti dinner and auction this Sunday.

It will be held at Jeff's Catering from 4-8 pm.

There will be a live auctioneer and several items will be auctioned off.

Including a motorcycle, gift cards, hotel stays and more.

This event will help support the church and those in need.

"We offer help to homeless, we offer help to people that have gotten off the street and just into apartments. Whether that would be tents, sleeping bags, toiletries, dishes, furniture and this is a warming center from 10-5 every day. People can come in, have coffee, grab a bagel and just be in a safe place."

If you would like to donate, you can stop by the church, they are open everyday.