A career fair was held today at UMaine

Students at U-Maine had the opportunity to meet with employers from around the region at a career fair.

About 200 employers were there to provide students with information about potential job opportunities.

Among the fields represented were banking institutions, hospitals, and engineering.

"When our students come to the career fair this is like one piece of the puzzle in their job search strategies. So, we want them to come here to make some connections with employers, hopefully, the employers will schedule them for an interview, but it also provides an opportunity for the students to get to know an employer and build a relationship with them. So even if they're a first or second-year student coming in, it's a great opportunity and they can maybe find an internship and many of those internships will convert into full-time positions" said Crisanna Blackie, Director of the Career Center.

It was estimated that around 1,000 students showed up Thursday.