A canoe expedition of artists will travel from Bangor to Brooklyn

A new art expedition will take place at the end of the month that involves ten artists canoeing from Bangor to Brooklyn, Maine.

The Village Canoe is a multi-phase art project that will have artists creating paintings, sculptures and other forms of art over the course of a week as they travel down the Penobscot River.

They'll make stops on the riverbanks and other areas to sleep at night.

They created a large wooden arch to kick off this project, and they'll be hosting an art show to display the art created during the trip.

"The whole point is creating artwork and inspiring artists outside of their traditional studio environment. And encouraging positive outdoor engagement and recreation," said the organizing artist Chris Battaglia.

The canoe expedition is from August 24th through September 1st.

The art show will take place behind Waterfall Arts in Belfast from September 27th through the 29th.