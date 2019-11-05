Waterville pastor looks to revitalize church

A Waterville pastor is looking to revitalize his church by helping the community.

Joe Guerrero has been the pastor of Second Baptist Church in Waterville for about five months now.

He says he's seen the need in the community and is building partnerships and starting a coat drive and food pantry.

The church is also starting a youth group and women's bible study.

Guerrero said, "We want the church to be out there doing stuff for the community -- putting on suppers to help people during the holidays or just certain things that the churches were for a long time struggling to do...The blankets, jackets, and winter clothes, that's something we want to definitely reach out to the community and offer to them because as cold as it gets here, we'd love to see people warm rather than see them go without when they don't have to."

If you'd like to donate food or winter clothes, you can drop it off at the church.

Hours can be found on their Facebook page.