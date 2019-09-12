A Skowhegan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges

A Skowhegan man is facing several drug charges after a traffic stop.

39 year old Jason Keaten was taken into custody Wednesday after a search at his Hill Top Drive residence.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Keaton was stopped in a car near his residence.

Authorities allegedly found 56 grams of fentanyl powder, drug related paraphernalia and more than 600-dollars in cash.

An additional 3-thousand dollars was reportedly found in Keaten's home along with drug related paraphernalia.

Keaten is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

