A Skowhegan driving school instructor accused of having sex with a student has been indicted.

58-year-old Duane Marquis of Skowhegan is charged with gross sexual assault.

In March administrators at Carrabec High School in North Anson told police an 18-year-old student was having a sexual relationship with Marquis.

The student was enrolled in driver's ed.

Maine law prohibits teachers from having sexual relations with their students.