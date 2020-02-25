A Seismograph at Colby College is what detected the earthquakes this past Sunday

A seismograph tucked away in a basement at Colby College has quite a distinction.

It was the first one installed in Maine to detect earthquakes.

And it got put to use over the weekend.

Two small earthquakes were felt in the Sabattus area around 6 Sunday evening.

Several folks mentioned the earthquake felt like an explosion.

It was about three miles beneath the surface.

"We have a newspaper article that indicates that we were donated a seismograph in June of 1952. We therefore were the first college in Maine, and maybe the only college in Maine that has a continuously operating seismograph in the state," said Visiting Assistant Professor, Bruce Reuger.

The first quake was around 5:45 pm and was recorded as a 2.2 magnitude.

The second one was about 15 minutes later and was measured as a 1.5.