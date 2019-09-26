A new concert venue will now bring in nationally known performers

A venue in Hermon is now bringing in nationally known performers.

Morgan Hill Event Center is teaming up with Front Row Entertainment and Mudrun Concerts.

Their goal is to bring in quality entertainment to the Bangor area at affordable rates for folks to enjoy.

"We are an event center that does a lot of different events here, weddings, corporate events and now we're really doing a lot of concerts, comedy acts, and some other family fun things as well," said Morgan Hill Event Center Owner, Ryan Conley.

"What we're doing here is trying to offer that music scene that isn't in the area right now that music lovers really want, which is that intimate, personal experience," said Front Row Entertainment Owner, Merle Bickford.

Some the acts coming to Hermon include American Idol winner Lee Dewyze, Colt Ford, and the Sugarhill Gang.

For more information about Morgan Hill Event Center, visit their Facebook page.

For a full list of concerts and ticket prices, visit onlyfrontrow.com.