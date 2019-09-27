A New Audio Studio Was Open to Visitors Today At Husson

The upgrades keep coming to Husson University's new audio studio.

The New England School of Communications held an open house, opening it up for tours today.

Two new 50-inch LED displays are part of the facility. There are new acoustic treatment panels on the walls and ceilings.

"The fundamental purpose of this renovation was to improve the quality of education and learning for our students. To be in a space like this where you can really hear the work you're doing, they are better prepared for their success in the real world working in real recording studios." Says Assistant Professor Eric Ferguson.

They have also recently remodeled the Equipment Distribution Center with new software and more space to check out and inspect equipment.