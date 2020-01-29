A Marathon to celebrate fallen heroes will take place this spring

Fallen heroes will be honored as part of big weekend in Boston.

A full marathon called the Tough Ruck will take place on April 19th, the day before the Boston Marathon.

Particpants will carry a weighted sack.

Two local runners are taking part to honor fallen game wardens and those lost on September 11th.

"We wouldn't be able to enjoy those freedoms of the outdoors if it weren't for these men and women serving our country, allowing us the freedom to go ice fishing this time of year or maybe jump on a snowmobile" Said Jonathan Parker, A Maine Game Warden.

"This is my way to remember their names and who they were in a small part. Over three thousand people were killed on September 11th and this is just a small part, but as a former firefighter, these are my brothers, so these are the names I carry" said Anthony Liberatore, Brewer Orthodontist.

To learn more about this event or to donate, visit toughruck.org.