A Maine boy gets gift from a gold medalist

Kellan Tilton who was born with neuroblastoma cancer, has been left paralyzed by the illness. But that hasn’t dampened this seven year old's love for sports.

On Wednesday he received a special surprise from gold medal winning Paralympian Oksana Masters. He was given an adaptive racing chair from the Hartford's Ability Equipped Program. Kellan then tested out his new equipment alongside Oksana.

She told him.

"Thank you for kicking my butt there, by the way, keeping me humble. I appreciate that."