A Facebook Live tour to learn more about Bangor's history

The Bangor Historical Society is offering a chance to learn about the city's rich history, from the comfort of your living room.

They're hosting Facebook live events, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.

The next one is tomorrow.

This week's topic will discuss the Lumber Barons of Bangor and what made Bangor the "Lumber Capitol of the World."

"When you think about the 1830s to the 1860s, there was a huge lumber boom in the Bangor area. What I like to tell tours is that, if you think about lumber the way today we think about oil, you can think about how much money that was bringing in to this area. So, many of the buildings, many of the beautiful homes that exist in Bangor today were built by these families," said Ryan Hews, a volunteer at the Bangor Historical Society.

Another point that will be discussed this week is how Exchange Street got its name.

You can find a schedule of upcoming topics on the Historical Society's Facebook page.