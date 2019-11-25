"A Christmas Carol" to be performed by Ten Bucks Theatre

A Christmas classic will be performed by Bangor-based Ten Bucks Theatre beginning next week.

Performances of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will take place at the theater's Bangor Mall location.

All tickets are $10 and are on sale now via Brown Paper Tickets, up to two hours before showtime!

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4441027

Tickets are also available at the door starting a half hour before the show. FMI: Call 207 884-1030 or visit www.tenbuckstheatre.org

Dates are Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at 7PM and Dec. 8 and 15 at 3PM

