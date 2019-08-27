A Brewer Business is now expanding

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer is expanding their building.

The extra space will help increase their brewing capacity.

We're told the company now distributes to five states and eight different countries.

"You can find our products usually in other craft beer and product shops. You'll find our products in a couple restaurants downtown, Bar Harbor, Portland, Augusta, and throughout the state. So wherever there's fine craft beer, you should be able to find Mason's." Says owner Chris Morley.

The new expansion will also include a small banquet and tap room.