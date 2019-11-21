A big thanks to those who donated to the 2019 Turkey Telethon

A big thanks to everyone who donated to the TV5 turkey telethon on Thursday evening.

Teaming up with Z107. 3 and Penquis, we have collected nearly 5,000 turkeys for local families in need this Thanksgiving.

Our viewers donated almost 2,500 turkeys during our Newscasts at 5 and 6.

Penquis staff will be back in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, if you'd like to drop off a turkey or a donation.

And, you can still donate by texting "TURKEY" to 44321.