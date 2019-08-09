94-year-old flower shop has new ownership

Joseph Langlois is the new owner of Bangor Floral on Harlow Street.

Langlois bought the flower shop from Phil Frederick who owned it for more than 40 years.

Langlois has fully renovated the space and is trying to modernize his business.

He has introduced a flower bar, where you can hand select individual flowers for a fully personalized bouquet.

"I think I'm just helping it into the next generation. So try to connect with a different clientele. Maybe a younger clientele that aren't familiar with flowers or what we have to offer," said Langlois.

Bangor Floral is open weekdays from 9 to 5 and Saturday's from 9 to noon.

