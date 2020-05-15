92 Moose to hold virtual prom

Central Maine radio station 92 Moose is giving high schoolers a chance to dance.

92 Moose will host a virtual prom May 16th at 7pm.

A live DJ will play music and take requests through the 92 Moose app.

Students can also request a shout out to their prom date, classmates, or teachers.

Matt James, brand manager and morning show host for 92 Moose will be DJ'ing from his garage.

“Social distance dancing as we’re calling it for this weekend’s virtual prom. One of the other cool things we’re going to do, too, is if you already have your formal wear, if you already went out and bought the prom dress, you can actually upload photos of yourself in your prom attire to our website. We’re going to do a whole gallery of high school students in their prom wear, and even if it’s casual wear, if it’s all you got, we’ll take that too.”

92 Moose says to listen in your bedroom, living room, garage, wherever.

The louder the better.

