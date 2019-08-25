9/11 Heroes Run returning to Bangor

The 9/11 Heroes Run is returning to the Bangor on Sunday, September 8.

The 9/11 Heroes Run communities internationally with the goal to never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of September 11th and the wars since: veteran, first responder, civilian and military.

There will be a Kids 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk, plus a GORUCK division.

For more information, to donate, to volunteer, or to register, please visit https://www.travismanion.org/…/911-heroes-r…/2019-bangor-me/

