91-year-old Levant man shows off his handmade sailboat

A 91-year-old Levant resident has been working on a special project in his garage for his grandsons.

We caught up with Bill and Barbara Chelsey on Friday to see the project before it sets sail.

"With the doors down and the noise in the garage people well aware that something was going on inside close doors," Barbara Chelsey, said.

"I have always been around boats I grew up on Casco Bay," Bill Chelsey added.

"I say he's building a boat. He's building a boat? What?" Barbara Chelsey explained.

"It came in 8-foot lengths and paneled and be joined together as my hobby for a couple of years. It's very strong boat. These our seats. There is underneath the seats as filled with foam floatation so the boat won't sink," Bill Chelsey said. He added, "The mass is not light and weighs about 20 pounds."

"I have four great-grandsons that live here in the Levant, "Bill explained. He added, "These little guys are active in the water and they can row and I hope they'll learn to sail. I really built this for them. They're not quite ready and old enough yet to take it by themselves but in time they will have. This name is good news. Personally, I believe that the best news of all is that God is not dead, God is alive and well and that's the good news. Many people don't know that. Many people reject it. Not everybody accepts it, but that's my faith," Bill Chelsey explained.

Barbara Chelsey, added, "With him when the thought comes so strong he puts his thought into action and with God's help you what he has done.

Bill Chelsey said, "Building the boat is not the whole reason for a living. I enjoyed it people have hobbies. We all need something to do."

"I'm not going to be a workshop widow anymore," Barbara Chelsey said.

"I don't think I'll build another one if I do it'll be about this long," Bill Chelsey added.