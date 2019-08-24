90-year-old Skydiver takes his first big jump

It was a cloudy start to the day but that didn't stop jumpers at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

Among the jumpers is 90-year-old Reginald Rancourt.

Reggie was inspired to celebrate by skying after seeing the late President George Bush Senior do the same for his 90th Birthday.

We were able to speak with Reggie before he went up in the plane about any nerves leading up to the jump.

"I'm looking forward to it," says Reggie. "Everyone asks me if I'm scared. I'm not now but I might be when that door opens. But once they kick me out, I'll be going, that'll be it right?"

He jumped from a height up to 10-thousand feet.