9 coronavirus-related deaths, 432 cases now reported in Maine, CDC says

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that a total of nine people have died of coronavirus in Maine and 432 cases have been reported.

That's an increase of 56 cases since Thursday, although it is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

The eighth death was reported late Thursday. The patient, who was in their 70s, was a veteran staying at the VA Maine Healthcare System's Togus campus. He was the first veteran to die from coronavirus in Maine.

The ninth death was a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Shah said an increase in cases is expected.

The first cases have been reported in Aroostook and Washington Counties.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 19

Aroostook: 1

Cumberland: 222

Franklin: 4

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 19

Knox: 9

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 10

Penobscot: 20

Sagadahoc: 12

Somerset: 2

Waldo: 2

Washington: 1

York: 89

The counties of residence of 11 patients have yet to be identified.

Shah also said a Thornton Academy student has tested positive for the virus.

He said 113 people have recovered, which is an increase of 17 from Thursday.

Shah said a team of Maine CDC workers is delivering more than 109,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to health care workers statewide.

He said the equipment is enough to full 7 vans. The PPE includes 8,400 N956 masks, 40,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable suits, 33,000 gloves, 16,000 face shields and 10,000 surgical gowns.

Shah said traffic volumes due to social distancing have dropped 50 percent in Maine and additional 17% since Gov. Janet Mills announced her stay at home order on Tuesday.