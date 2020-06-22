9 coronavirus cases linked to Houlton patient, free testing offered through Wednesday

There are now nine cases of coronavirus linked to a patient that had to be cared for by the Houlton Ambulance Service.

During Monday's CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said the patient and four ambulance crew members had tested positive.

Five people that were in some way related to the workers also tested positive.

The Maine CDC says on June 13th, a Houlton Ambulance Service crew transported a patient to Houlton Regional Hospital for non-COVID-19 reasons.

The next day, the patient was transported by a different ambulance service team to Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for surgery.

The patient, who did not display any symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 while at EMMC.

"Maine CDC recommends that any individual who came into close physical contact with any member of the Houlton Ambulance Service from June 8th to the present, please call Houlton Regional Hospital to pre-register for testing at that site," said Shah.

Close physical contact is defined as being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes.

Testing will continue through Wednesday.

They ask you pre-resigster so you can have a set time to drive up and be tested, free of charge, without exiting your car.