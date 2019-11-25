8th graders in Augusta help out their community with Thanksgiving favorites

Eighth Graders at Saint Michael School in Augusta spent their weekend loading up hundreds of bags to hand out to help fight hunger in their community.

All of the bags that are being handed out are filled with the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's a great impact on the community. It's part of our mission. That we support the community. And our 8th grade students are huge. They were here all day yesterday packing up all the bags for everybody. So they're probably the most important part of this thing. That they learn how important it is to help the community," said Kevin Cullen, the school's Principal.

With help from the Salvation Army, the students welcomed in members of the community to receive a Hannaford Gift Card, and leave with a bag.

"I think it's important that every family has a nice Thanksgiving because it's just a time where all family comes together and they just have a nice time together," said 8th grader Varsha Adabala.

By the end of the day, students handed out more than 200 bags.