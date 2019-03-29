100 8th grade girls get to experience being a state legislator for the day

The seats were full today in the House Chamber at the State House, but it wasn't the usual representatives debating bills.

100 8th grade girls from all around the state got to go to Augusta Friday for Girl's Day.

They learned about public policy and how it gets determined.

"Our hope is that we'll spark in them some interest to continue to be engaged in shaping the world they live in," said Eliza Townsend, executive director of the Maine Women's Lobby Education Fund.

They talked to lawmakers and even got to debate a mock bill.

"We get to experience what it's like to be all girls in government and be able to crush the male patriarchy and bring ourselves up into government and have our roles there so we can know if we want to get into politics some day," said student Eva Therrien.

Girls told us they had a great time participating in the lawmaking experience and are looking forward to maybe sitting there more often in a decade or two.

"You can reflect on these experiences and they can help you choose your career choices," said student Kelsey Stevens. "And I think that's just really important to have these types of experiences."