One more person has died in Maine with the coronavirus..

That brings the death toll in the state to 65 so far.

These numbers just released by the Maine CDC Monday morning.

They are reporting 1,462 cases..

That is a jump of 26 positive results since Sunday.

There have been 134 people hospitalized.

872 people have recovered.

TV5 will have the CDC briefing led by Dr. Nirav Shah this Monday afternoon at 2, it will be live on air as well as on our website wabi.tv.