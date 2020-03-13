8 year sentence for man charged with manslaughter

A man from Bangor will serve 8 years in prison for the death of a local musician.

30-year-old Donald Galleck was originally charged with murder but in exchange for pleading guilty the charge was dropped to manslaughter.

Bangor police say 40-year-old Jason Moody was found unconscious and bleeding on the side of the street in 2018.

He died two days later.

According to the medical examiner, Moody had massive head trauma to his brain and multiple jaw fractures.

"He does utterly feel remorseful over what happened. He did not ask for that night to happen, he didn't want that to happen. So he just wanted to make sure the family knew this what not something that he planned or thought of in advance and is remorseful that it came to that," said Galleck's defense attorney.

State prosecutors refused to comment on the sentencing.

