7th fatality of season, wardens urge snowmobilers to reduce their speed

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) A Massachusetts man has become the seventh person to die in a snowmobile crash this season.
Wardens say 55-year-old Duane Carter was riding with a group on the Swift Brook Road in Stacyville Friday night when he and 47-year-old Keith Sanford of Benedicta missed a turn.
They say Carter's snowmobile slammed into Sanford's, throwing Carter from his sled.
Carter was taken to the hospital where he died.
Sanford suffered a back injury.
Last year, six people died in snowmobile crashes.
The worst year on record for fatalities was the 2002/2003 season when 16 people died.
Wardens say the leading factor is speed and they urge riders to slow down.
10-Year Maine snowmobile fatality statistics
Season Fatalities Snowmobile registration totals by thousand
2009/10 3 86k
2010/11 4 91k
2011/12 10 62K
2012/13 2 78K
2013/14 6 81K
2014/15 3 84k
2015/16 5 59k
2016/17 9 85k
2017/18 6 79k
2018/19 7 70k+ (to date)
Maine’s highest fatality and registration season was 2002/03
16 107k