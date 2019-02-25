7th fatality of season, wardens urge snowmobilers to reduce their speed

A Massachusetts man has become the seventh person to die in a snowmobile crash this season.

Wardens say 55-year-old Duane Carter was riding with a group on the Swift Brook Road in Stacyville Friday night when he and 47-year-old Keith Sanford of Benedicta missed a turn.

They say Carter's snowmobile slammed into Sanford's, throwing Carter from his sled.

Carter was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sanford suffered a back injury.

Last year, six people died in snowmobile crashes.

The worst year on record for fatalities was the 2002/2003 season when 16 people died.

Wardens say the leading factor is speed and they urge riders to slow down.

10-Year Maine snowmobile fatality statistics

Season Fatalities Snowmobile registration totals by thousand

2009/10 3 86k

2010/11 4 91k

2011/12 10 62K

2012/13 2 78K

2013/14 6 81K

2014/15 3 84k

2015/16 5 59k

2016/17 9 85k

2017/18 6 79k

2018/19 7 70k+ (to date)

Maine’s highest fatality and registration season was 2002/03

16 107k

