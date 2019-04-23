7th annual Erin's Run is Sunday 4/28

The seventh annual Erin's Run 5K is this weekend in Bangor.

All of the proceeds go to Partners for Peace, the Bangor YMCA, UMaine Swimming and Diving, and a scholarship at Bangor High School.

And there are many ways to get involved, by running or walking in the 5K, or kids can take part in a 1K fun run.

They've raised 76 thousand dollars so far, and it's all being done in the memory of Bangor native Erin Woolley.

"From the beginning we've always tried to make this a really positive event and you of course get sad a little bit each year thinking about her and missing her all that comes back," said Race Director Ben Sprague. "But at the same time we really try to make it a celebration we try to be positive and it's a chance to see some of her friends and people that knew her that come back each year to celebrate this amazing woman and to raise money in her memory."

There is a new route for the race this year.

The race starts at 9 Sunday morning, the kids 1K fun run will start at 8:45.

You can still register, the cost is $15 and it starts on the Bangor Waterfront.

For more details find Erin's Run on Facebook.

