7th Graders in Bangor get introduced to the working world

Seventh graders in Bangor are learning about the working world by visiting some local businesses.

"Workforce in our region is a huge challenge today. We have more jobs available than we have workers to fill them, so we think it's important that we start young, and expose young people, 7th graders, to the many job opportunities and careers available for them right here at home in our region," says Deb Neuman, the CEO of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

"It's starting to have that vision and that dream, and to have all these business people want to embrace that effort and that opportunity makes us know we are in a wonderful community," says Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb.

Students from both Cohen and Doughty Middle Schools visited fifteen different businesses Monday.