7th Annual Pound the Pavement Color Fun Run

The 7th Annual Pound the Pavement 5K Color Fun Run was held this morning on the waterfront.

Hundreds of people attended to honor and remember those they have lost to cancer.

"Today is our seventh annual pound the pavement 5K color fun run. Brenda's Run in honor of Brenda Badger who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer 7 years ago. So this run is for her. We throw color at 6 stations. Each station represents a different cancer ribbon color. So not only do we honor pancreatic but we honor everybody that we can," said Christina Parrish, Co-Founder.

"Brenda was my mother in law and just an amazing amazing person. She just brought light to everyone and was just so sweet and caring. She had met Christina through a support group when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. And when Christina said her dream was to have a 5K and asked if anybody knew somebody that could help. Brenda said Amy Badger will help. And so here we are 7 years later," said Amy Badger, Co-Founder.

