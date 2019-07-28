The 7th Annual Kasi G. Jump for the Cure Equestrian Fundraiser was held on Sunday in Dixmont.

More than 80 riders attended to help raise funds in the fight against cancer.

Kasi G. passed away at the age of 33 from breast cancer, now her family wants to use her memory to benefit others at the Dempsey Center, who offer services and counseling to those who are fighting.

"Kasi has used services in South Portland and so the family after she passed away they wanted to continue to supporting something that she had benefited so much from. And so that's how it happened. And here we are, seven years later, said Nancy Audet from the Dempsey Center.

All the proceeds from Sunday's event go to the Dempsey Center.

Jump for the Cure offered attendee's different raffles and auctions to win equestrian and riding lessons, as well as other prizes.

Many of the riders at today's event have seen the affects cancer can have, and how important supporting the Dempsey Center is.

"It's very important because my trainer had breast cancer and I really wanna support that. So it means a lot to be here," said 10-year-old Noora Hardy.

"It's incredibly important because I have had breast cancer twice and we need a lot of support when going through an illness like that. And this event helps to raise money to be able to support the Dempsey Center and to be able to support people going through treatment," said Equestrian Trainer Katrina Janes.

By the end of the day, Jump for the Cure earned about $10,000 for the Dempsey Center.