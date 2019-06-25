7th Annual Children's Book Drive held in downtown Bangor

" We're kicking off summer by kicking off summer reading."

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor partnered with Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause and The Briar Patch bookshop for a book drive.

Meredith Eaton, Program Manager at Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, was there to help organize the event. "Kiddos and families can sit and enjoy their ice cream while they listen to a book."

Special guests read aloud to kids who stopped to listen, like Jason Johnson of the Bangor Fire Department.

"Whether it's a police officer, firefighter, or ice cream guy or whomever. It's someone different, and I think they tend to remember that. We did this last year, and it was a lot of fun, and a lot of children stopped by."

"We want families and kids to be reading all summer even when school is out." said Eaton.

"My favorite series is probably Geronimo Stilton." said six-year-old Nate.

"Great thing to instill that love of reading at an early age and to get them to continue to read." said Johnson.

Books collected during the drive will be given to kids who need them at events throughout the summer.

"So there's a number of stops that we'll be making where we'll actually be giving away free ice cream and free books." said Eaton.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor also works with adults to improve literacy skills.

"The website is a great way to find out more. Lvbangor.org"

There's still time to donate books, too.

Darling's will be collecting books at their locations in Brewer, Bangor, Augusta, and Ellsworth.

"And so folks can drop those off there any time the dealerships are open during June."