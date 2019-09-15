76-year-old woman rescued after getting lost while hiking

A Hanover woman is safe Sunday morning after getting lost while hiking and spending the night in the woods.

Wardens say Elaine Makos, 76, went hiking by herself Thursday on the Whitecap Mountain Trails in Rumford and got lost.

She spent Thursday night in the woods. Wardens say she was able to call for help around 5 p.m. Friday.

Her call for help provided first responders with GPS coordinates. Crews found Makos almost a mile beyond the end of Kimball Road.

She was dehydrated and tired, but is expected to recover. She was taken to Rumford Community Hospital.