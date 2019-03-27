$750 million up for grabs in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

You could take home the fourth largest jackpot in United States lottery history Wednesday night.

All you have to do is overcome 292.2 million to one odds.

As it is every Wednesday and Saturday, the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won in December. If nobody wins the big prize Wednesday, it will climb into top three territory before Saturday’s drawing.

It is currently only $8.7 million shy of being the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.

Though no one won the jackpot in last Saturday’s drawing, 10 tickets sold were worth at least $1 million.

Eight of those winners - with tickets from Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina - matched all but the red Powerball for $1 million. The other two winners - from Florida and Wisconsin - did the same but included the Power Play option, which multiplied the prize.

And there are other ways to win. You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.

If you were to beat the insanely long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash up front will get you about $465 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full amount (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.

