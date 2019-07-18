73rd annual Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Auction kicks off

You can find just about anything at an annual auction in Orono.

It's the 73rd year for the Orono-Old Town Kiwanis auction.

Folks were lined up an hour before the event opened Thursday at 5 p.m. to get their hands on some bargains.

At 168 Outer Forest Avenue, you'll find furniture, mugs, bicycles and much more.

Co-Auction Chair Jim Dill says it takes nearly a year of planning to make all of this happen.

Jim Dill, Co-Auction Chair said, "You go out and solicit merchandise from local merchants and other folks. Of course, there's a lot of estate sales like when they're done they give us the materials, books sales, it's just a matter of doing a lot of pickups all year round."

We're told proceeds goes to different charities including youth organizations around Orono and Old town.

If you missed out Thursday, you still have plenty of time to score some sweet deals.

The event runs Friday and Saturday as well.