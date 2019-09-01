72nd Harmony Fair is the last free fair in the state

The 72nd annual Harmony Free Fair has been busy this holiday weekend.

The proceeds from the fair however go towards the schools in Harmony, and to pay off their new gymnasium.

"Now we contribute all our money back to the town, to the school to the recreation area. Put a lot back into the fairgrounds, try to do improvements every year," said Jeff Chadbourne, the President of the Harmony Free Fair.

One of the favorite things to do is play with the animals.

Not every animal here today though can be found on a farm.

Scott Libby of Embden, who is known as the "reptile guy," comes every year.

"(It's) an opportunity for people that don't know much about reptiles and amphibians. I give them a closer look at them and their lifestyle and that they're not evil or creepy," said Libby.

The Harmony Fair is continuing this evening with a fireworks display, and again all day tomorrow.

It is the only fair in the state that doesn't charge to enter.

Tomorrow the fair will also be giving away 30 kids bicycles with a raffle.