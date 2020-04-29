$70K Community Entrepreneurship Grant has Monson planning for future

Community members in Monson with their eyes on the future recently got a boost to their efforts in the form of some cash...

The Maine Community Foundation awarded Monson 70-thousand dollars to form a Community Entrepreneurship Program.

The money will come in phases over the next two years.

Officials we spoke with say to start, the money will be used to form a plan and then to implement that plan.

Those involved say applying for this grant is about taking control of their future.

"I am hoping for a vibrant dynamic community in rural Maine,"

said Jemma Gascoine, a member of the Community Entrepreneurship Program. "One where we can be, sort of spearhead the future. Why not!"

Skowhegan and Lisbon were the other Maine towns to receive the funding.

