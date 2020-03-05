7-year-old victim of drive-by shooting has been released from hospital

A 7-year-old girl who was shot in her bedroom by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Maine has been released from the hospital.

Emahleeah Frost left a Portland hospital where she spent nearly a week being treated for a bullet that was lodged between two vertebrae in her back.

Her mother told the Morning Sentinel Thursday that her daughter was “doing great” and excited to leave.

Police say Emahleeah was with her 6-year-old sister in their Waterville home when she was shot Feb. 28. The bullet went through the wall of the bedroom where the girls were having an after-school snack.

A police investigation is ongoing.