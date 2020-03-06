7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting meets first responders who helped save her life

A spirit of gratitude was felt in Waterville Friday as the young girl who survived a drive-by shooting met with the responders who helped her.

One week to the day that she was shot, 7 year old Emah Frost visited with police, firefighters and the city's mayor.

She was released Thursday from the hospital.

Emah is wearing a back brace that her parents say she needs since a bullet is lodged in her spine.

Police have not said if they know who fired the shots that hit the family's home on Summer Street home last Friday.

They continue to ask that anyone who may have information about it to contact them.

