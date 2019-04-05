7-year-old Bucksport girl helps host Lil' Bucks Semi-Formal

A 7-year-old from Bucksport was told she couldn't go to prom with the "big kids."

So, Payson Rishani decided to host her own semi-formal in the Bucksport Miles Lane Gym.

We caught up with Payson while she was putting up decorations.

She said with the help of local businesses, she raised more than $300.

Payson Rishani said, "We had to build a big wooden picture frame. When someone takes a picture they're going to stand in the window of it and on the outside of it it's going to say every company that helped us."

Jesse Rishani, Payson's mom, said, "I am super proud not just of her but, of all my kids. They all a dream bag and they go for it and I'm super proud of our community I mean here at Bucksport our life as a community we are so enriched in each other and with all the committees help and support to help hold this we couldn't do that.

Nick Tymoczko, Bucksport YMCA, said, "Payson, she's a hard worker and I think it's wonderful that we have such hard-working kids in this community such good kids in this community."

Payson couldn't decorate all by herself. She had her brothers and their friends set up as well.

The Bucksport YMCA helped put the event on.

