7 people arrested and more than 15,000 doses of fentanyl seized in Waterville

Seven people are facing drug charges after authorities raided three apartments in Waterville Friday.

Police say after searching a Gray Street apartment, they seized a large amount of fentanyl, equal to over 15,000 lethal doses.

36-year-old Gloria Pressey, 28-year-old Martin Fernald, 32-year-old Angela Hanson, all of Waterville, and two men from Massachusetts are all charged with drug trafficking.

The investigation also led police to apartments on Gray Avenue and Summer Street.

41-year-old Christopher Violette and 27-year-old Joshua Bilodeau, both of Waterville, are also charged with trafficking drugs.