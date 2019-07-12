The 6th annual Support and Escort Motorcycle Ride will be held tomorrow.

Registration begins at 10 A.M. outside the Army Aviation Support facility in Bangor.

The route is a 60-plus mile ride to the Community Center in Monson.

The ride leads into a 100-mile Mobile Memorial Wall Hike.

Hikers will carry pieces of a memorial wall that honors fallen Maine service members since 9/11 and members of Maine law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

"We have a bike and Jeep procession out on Florida Avenue. That goes to Monson. We will have a barbecue in Monson, a pre-hike celebratory and honoring ceremony of all these names. The Patriot Riders and Penobscot Valley Jeep Association. There's going to be hopefully over a hundred bikes and many, many Jeeps in this procession." Says Co-Founder Chris Robinson.

There is a suggested donation of 20-dollars per rider.

This donation will cover the barbeque meal.